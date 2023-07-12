Airbourne: Eastbourne airshow announces line-up for 2023

Airbourne has confirmed its flying line-up ahead of the 2023 edition of the free airshow in Eastbourne.

Forty-five aerial displays are expected across the four-day show – which runs from August 17-20. Flying begins from lunchtime with ground displays starting from 10.30am each day.

In addition to the RAF Red Arrows performing every day, and displays from the powerful Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Tutor, airshow fans can also look forward to the heavy-duty Chinook, the Norwegian Vampire jet fighter and the Strikemaster jet.

The world’s only professional wingwalking team will be making a popular return, along with The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, who will be dropping in each day, plus one of Europe’s leading civilian display teams - Team Raven - will be painting shapes in the sky every day, including their trademark twizzle, cyclone and heart manoeuvres.

Airbourne. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council

This year warbird fans will be able to enjoy a joint display from the Typhoon and the Lancaster, as they make their Eastbourne debut as a duo. The Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight will also provide a memorable duo display from the Spitfire and Mustang.

Rich Goodwin will be bringing high energy gyroscopic aerobatics in his newly upgraded biplane over the weekend. Built from scratch over four years from a garden shed, the Jet Pitts now boasts added jet turbines and Mr Goodwin will be demonstrating his ability to hover like a Harrier. The Firefly completes the line-up with displays every day.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “This year’s show brings some of the world’s most experienced pilots together to put on a first class performance of aerobatics. From daily displays by the incredible Red Arrows to the awesome power of the Typhoon, and the daring dynamics of Team Raven – one of Europe’s best - we are in for a real treat.

“However as a free show, we really do need your help to keep it going, or 2023 will be the last. Please do support the show in any way you can.”

Visitors are urged to use public transport where possible when visiting the show, and a cycle park is provided in Howard Square.

