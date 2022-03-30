This is when dogs will be banned from beaches in East Sussex

Seasonal changes are set to come into effect soon to restrict the access for dogs on certain beaches in East Sussex over the warmer months. You could be fined if you break these rules.

Here’s everything you need to know about dog restrictions on beaches across East Sussex:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rules around dogs on beaches in East Sussex (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) SUS-220330-130538001

Between the pier and the Wish Tower: Dogs are banned dogs between May 1 - September 30.

Holywell and Falling Sands: Dogs are welcome on these beaches but must be kept under control.

East of the pier: Dogs must be kept on leads at all times.

Seaford

From Frankie’s Beach Café leading west to the start of Bönningstedt Promenade: Dogs are banned from May 1 – September 30.

There are signs along the promenade displaying the designated areas either for ‘dogs on leads’ or ‘no dogs allowed’.

Bexhill

From Brockley Road to Sea Road: Dogs are banned from May 1 – September 30.

Dogs must be kept on leads on the promenade, westwards from Sea Road to the end of the promenade by Richmond Road, this includes the lawns.

Dogs are not allowed in play areas or the water feature.

Between the Harbour Arm and the pier: Dogs are banned from May 1 – September 30.

Between Warrior Square and the Royal Victoria Hotel: Dogs are banned from May 1 – September 30.

Pett Level and Camber

Pett Level beach 150m west from the church: Dogs are banned from May 1 – September 30.

Camber Sands: Dogs are banned from May 1 – September 30.

Brighton and Hove

Where possible, there are signs on each entrance to the beaches which states whether dogs are allowed or not.

There are no dog-friendly beaches in central Brighton. The following beaches are dog-friendly from May 1 – September 30, dogs are banned for this period on sites outside of this list –

West Hove: Beaches in front of Hove Lagoon from beach hut 457, east to beach hut 376.

Central Hove: Beaches south of the bowling greens from beach hut 212, east to beach hut 153.

East Hove: One beach in front, and one beach to the east of Hove Lawns Cafe.

West Brighton: The beach in front of the Peace Statue and Meeting Place Cafe, and east to the large groyne with the life-ring.

East Brighton: South of the Volks Railway Aquarium Station and running east, all the way to the Marina wall.

Roedean to Rottingdean: All beaches running east, from the marina wall to the edge of Rottingdean main beach, opposite the White Horse Hotel.

Rottingdean to Saltdean: All beaches east of the large hand-railed groyne (just east of Rottingdean main beaches) along to the three main Saltdean beaches, in front of the tunnel.

Read more from East Sussex: