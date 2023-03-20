With the summer months approaching, here is when and where beaches will be closed to dogs in the Chichester district.
Chichester District Council has said that there are a small number of areas where dogs are excluded at all times, including an area of the beach in Selsey.
However, there are other restrictions on some areas across the district which are in place under order of parish councils.
See below where you can and can’t walk your dogs on Chichester District beaches, and when these bans apply.
1. Chichester District beach closures for dog owners to be aware of
With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Chichester district. Photo: Getty
2. West Wittering
Restrictions are in place for dogs on the beach between May 1 and September 30. According to Chichester District Council, those who do not comply with the rules could face a penalty of £100, reduced to £75 if paid within 14 days. Photo: JPI
3. Selsey
Dogs are allowed on beach all year round but are prohibited from designated areas (between groynes E26 & E33) between May 1 and September 30. They must be kept on lead on the sea wall. Photo: Google
4. Bracklesham Bay
Dogs are prohibited from designated areas in Bracklesham Bay (between groynes A22 & A29) between May 1 and September 30. Photo: Google