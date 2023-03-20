Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
4 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
5 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
7 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

This is when dogs will be banned from beaches in West Wittering, Selsey, East Wittering, Bracklesham Bay, Felpham, Pagham and Bognor

With the summer months approaching, here is when and where beaches will be closed to dogs in the Chichester district.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT

Chichester District Council has said that there are a small number of areas where dogs are excluded at all times, including an area of the beach in Selsey.

However, there are other restrictions on some areas across the district which are in place under order of parish councils.

See below where you can and can’t walk your dogs on Chichester District beaches, and when these bans apply.

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Dogs Trust are looking for loving homes

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Chichester district.

1. Chichester District beach closures for dog owners to be aware of

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Chichester district. Photo: Getty

Restrictions are in place for dogs on the beach between May 1 and September 30. According to Chichester District Council, those who do not comply with the rules could face a penalty of £100, reduced to £75 if paid within 14 days.

2. West Wittering

Restrictions are in place for dogs on the beach between May 1 and September 30. According to Chichester District Council, those who do not comply with the rules could face a penalty of £100, reduced to £75 if paid within 14 days. Photo: JPI

Dogs are allowed on beach all year round but are prohibited from designated areas (between groynes E26 & E33) between May 1 and September 30. They must be kept on lead on the sea wall.

3. Selsey

Dogs are allowed on beach all year round but are prohibited from designated areas (between groynes E26 & E33) between May 1 and September 30. They must be kept on lead on the sea wall. Photo: Google

Dogs are prohibited from designated areas in Bracklesham Bay (between groynes A22 & A29) between May 1 and September 30.

4. Bracklesham Bay

Dogs are prohibited from designated areas in Bracklesham Bay (between groynes A22 & A29) between May 1 and September 30. Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
East WitteringSelseyFelphamBognorChichesterDogsChichester District Council