Rustico, at 395 Old London Road, on the corner of Saxon Road, will open at 4pm on Thursday April 20. The restaurant, in Robertson Street, has built up a good reputation for its Neapolitan street food and wood fired pizzas.

People will be able to order pizzas and food for collection or delivery or you can drop in and they will prepare your order while you wait. Rustico has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor where it is praised for its ‘great food and service’.