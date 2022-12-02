The big Westfield Christmas lights switch on takes place this evening (Friday December 2)

The village has become famous in the area for its elaborate and stunning light decorations which attract people from miles around and raise important funds for charity. The big switch-on takes place on Friday December 2 and lights can be viewed every evening 6pm -9pm until December 31. The lights have raised £110,000 for St Michael’s Hospice over the years with last year raising a record £16,106.99.

The lights were the idea of 92-year-old resident Ken Munday, who has been organising them since 1975 and is still involved. This year Ken decided the lights should support two smaller local charities this year, which will be Westfied based Veterans Growth and Charity for Kids, which serves Hastings and Rother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the lights team said: "Thank you to everyone for your support. We could not have done it without you. Bearing in mind the current energy situation, it is likely that residents will reduce their displays this year. We are sure that thanks to the reputation the Westfield Christmas lights have built up over the years, many visitors from far and wide will be queuing up to view the displays. The Westfield Lights team would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support.”

Westfield Christmas lights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterans Growth provides horticultural therapy to veterans facing mental health issues. It offers a relaxing green space where veterans can come to immerse themselves in nature and learn horticultural skills.

Charity for Kids was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings and Rother. It helps children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with very high costs, which is not always possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad