With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Arun district.

Arun District Council has stated that dogs are welcome on most beaches as long as they are under control and any mess is cleared up straight away.

However, there are restrictions in place across some of its beaches during the summer months.

Between May 1 and September 30 each year, you cannot take your dog onto certain areas to keep the beaches clean, safe and accessible.

When walking by restricted areas, dogs should be kept on a lead and walked strictly on the promenades.

See below where you can and can’t walk your dogs on Arun beaches.

