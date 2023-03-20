Edit Account-Sign Out
This is where and when dogs will be banned on Arun beaches - including Littlehampton, Rustington, East Preston, Ferring, Bognor Regis, Felpham and Pagham

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Arun district.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

Arun District Council has stated that dogs are welcome on most beaches as long as they are under control and any mess is cleared up straight away.

However, there are restrictions in place across some of its beaches during the summer months.

Between May 1 and September 30 each year, you cannot take your dog onto certain areas to keep the beaches clean, safe and accessible.

When walking by restricted areas, dogs should be kept on a lead and walked strictly on the promenades.

See below where you can and can’t walk your dogs on Arun beaches.

1. Arun beach closures for dog owners to be aware of

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Arun district. Photo: Pixabay

From May 1 to September 30 each year, dogs aren't allowed on Littlehampton Beach between East Pier and Norfolk Road.

2. Littlehampton

From May 1 to September 30 each year, dogs aren't allowed on Littlehampton Beach between East Pier and Norfolk Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

From May 1 to September 30, dogs aren't allowed on Bognor Regis beaches between Park Road to Gloucester Road.

3. Bognor Regis

From May 1 to September 30, dogs aren't allowed on Bognor Regis beaches between Park Road to Gloucester Road. Photo: S Robards

Felpham Beach is closed to dogs from Canning Road to Felpham Sailing Club between May 1 and September 30.

4. Felpham

Felpham Beach is closed to dogs from Canning Road to Felpham Sailing Club between May 1 and September 30. Photo: JPI

