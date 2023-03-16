Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
12 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

This is where you can Guinness in a Hastings pub for under £3 a pint to celebrate St Patrick's Day

It is St Patrick’s Day on Friday March 17 and a St Leonards pub is offering a pint of the black stuff for just £2.99 the whole weekend from Friday 17 – Sunday 19.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT

And if that wasn’t enough they are also offering Irish whisky for just £1.50 a shot. With pub prices for Guinness hovering at around the £5 a pint mark, it is a substantial saving for Guinness lovers.

The Tower also has live music on Friday evening at 8pm. The Tower is known for its friendly atmosphere and has been awarded community pub of the year by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) on a number of occasions. As well as Guinness it offers a wide range of real ales and shows live sporting events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? New food outlet opens on the Pier

Most Popular
The Tower pub in St Leonards has Guinness at just £2.99 a pint all weekend
The Tower pub in St Leonards has Guinness at just £2.99 a pint all weekend
The Tower pub in St Leonards has Guinness at just £2.99 a pint all weekend

Have you read? Hastings Jack in the Green Festival is under threat and may have to scale back

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Tower, at Tower Road, St Leonards
The Tower, at Tower Road, St Leonards
The Tower, at Tower Road, St Leonards
HastingsSt LeonardsCAMRA