It is St Patrick’s Day on Friday March 17 and a St Leonards pub is offering a pint of the black stuff for just £2.99 the whole weekend from Friday 17 – Sunday 19.

And if that wasn’t enough they are also offering Irish whisky for just £1.50 a shot. With pub prices for Guinness hovering at around the £5 a pint mark, it is a substantial saving for Guinness lovers.

The Tower also has live music on Friday evening at 8pm. The Tower is known for its friendly atmosphere and has been awarded community pub of the year by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) on a number of occasions. As well as Guinness it offers a wide range of real ales and shows live sporting events.

The Tower pub in St Leonards has Guinness at just £2.99 a pint all weekend

