Hastings Borough Council (HBC) said the gating of the passageway in between Hoad’s Wood Road and Pilot Road will be discussed by the authority’s Cabinet committee next Monday (November 7).

The Cabinet report details how residents living in the area around the alleyway have complained about anti-social behaviour, including noise, arson, public defecation, fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling and serious criminal and other property damage, including the use of a firearm. Regular patrols by the police and council wardens and re-deployable CCTV cameras have not reduced this behaviour, the council said.

The report, which will come before councillor’s at next week’s meeting, said: “As a result of long-standing serious anti-social behaviour affecting a public right of way in Baird ward, the council has been asked to consider gating it using powers set out in the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to restrict general access.

Alleyway between Hoad's Wood Road and Pilot Road in Hastings. Photo: Entrance to the alleyway from Pilot Road.

“Residents have asked the council and police on many occasions to take steps to deal with the crime and antisocial behaviour associated with this footpath. Antisocial behaviour reported includes: noise and shouting, arson, public defecation, fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling, litter accumulations, and serious criminal and other property damage, including the use of a firearm.”

A public consultation into the gating was carried out from August 2 to September 2, the council said.

If the gating scheme is approved, it will become part of the council’s Public Space Protection Order on alleygating and the new gate will be reviewed within three years to ensure it is having the desired effect, HBC added.

Cllr Judy Rogers, HBC’s lead councillor for planning, governance and community safety, said: “Local residents and Mike Turner, the Baird ward councillor, have been complaining about anti-social behaviour connected to this alleyway for several years.

Alleyway between Hoad's Wood Road and Pilot Road in Hastings. Photo: Entrance to the alleyway from Hoad's Wood Road.

"The council and the police have tried alternative methods to address these issues but they have been unsuccessful. If the alley can be gated, we hope this will reduce the anti-social behaviour and increase how safe the residents feel in their homes and gardens.”

Next Monday’s meeting starts at 6pm.

Alleyway between Hoad's Wood Road and Pilot Road in Hastings.