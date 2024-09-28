This Sussex castle is in the top ten most spooky venues in the UK for Halloween weddings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A castle in Sussex has been named one of the most spooky venues in the UK for a wedding this Halloween.

Wedding planning website Hitched.co.uk recently revealed that Amberley Castle is the sixth most searched for ‘haunted castle’ in the country. Visit www.hitched.co.uk.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Thrill-seeking couples should definitely consider saying their vows in the Grade I listed 12th century Amberley Castle. It boasts twelve acres of landscaped gardens, mediaeval stonework, and enough space for up to 250 guests; 251 if you include resident ghost Emily, a young girl said to be hanging around the Herstmonceux Room.”

Hitched.co.uk called ‘spooky season’ a ‘scarily popular’ time to get married with more Brits planning to tie the knot on Halloween in 2024 than they did in 2023. They said there are 431 weddings planned for October 31 this year compared to 271 last year (up 59 per cent).

Amberley Castle pictured in 2011 by Derek Martin

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched, said: “A poll of our community showed that 71 per cent of guests say they’ve felt pressure to add people to the guest list – but what about that guest that shows up whether you want them or not? That’s the risk you take booking a haunted venue, but at least they won’t cost you any extra! Adding a paranormal thrill to your wedding can be really fun if you’re into that kind of thing – you could speak to your venue about organising an after-dark ghost walk with your guests, or print off the venue’s ghost story and display it on your wedding breakfast tables for a spooky thrill.”

Hitched.co.uk, said the ten most searched-for haunted castles in the UK, according to Google Trends, are:

Warwick Castle, Warwickshire: 165,000 Google searches per month.

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland: 90,500 Google searches per month.

Wollaton Hall, Nottinghamshire: 27,100 Google searches per month.

Lumley Castle, Durham: 22,200 Google searches per month.

Aston Hall, West Midlands: 12,100 Google searches per month.

Amberley Castle, West Sussex: 9,900 Google searches per month.

Ettington Park Hotel, Warwickshire: 9,900 Google searches per month.

Craig Y Nos Castle, Powys: 6,600 Google searches per month.

Farnham Castle, Surrey: 6,600 Google searches per month.

Loseley Park, Surrey: 6,600 Google searches per month.