Three-day summer music festival set to be held in the South Downs

The ‘One Love Festival’ is being staged on the Wiston Estate near Washington from August 12 - 14.
Hanover Enterprises and Events have applied to Horsham District Council for a licence for the event.
Organisers say the festival has been held annually for the past 14 years but it’s the first time it is being hosted at the Wiston Estate.
It is described as a Reggae festival with reggae concerts and a Caribbean parade.
In their application to the council, the organisers say it is a ‘multi-day music festival that aims to provide high quality music entertainment aimed at regional and national audiences.’
They say the festival will feature a main outdoor stage with two marquees, a large car park, a camper van area, camping and ‘boutique camping’ fields, a ‘Rasta village’, fairground, children’s area, healing area, bars, food and crafts.
And, they say, the event is being held in association with the youth and community development charity the Rio Ferdinand Foundation.
