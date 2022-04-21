Three-day summer music festival set to be held in the South Downs

The ‘One Love Festival’ is being staged on the Wiston Estate near Washington from August 12 - 14.

Hanover Enterprises and Events have applied to Horsham District Council for a licence for the event.

Organisers say the festival has been held annually for the past 14 years but it’s the first time it is being hosted at the Wiston Estate.

A music festival is planned to be held on the Wiston Estate in August

It is described as a Reggae festival with reggae concerts and a Caribbean parade.

In their application to the council, the organisers say it is a ‘multi-day music festival that aims to provide high quality music entertainment aimed at regional and national audiences.’

They say the festival will feature a main outdoor stage with two marquees, a large car park, a camper van area, camping and ‘boutique camping’ fields, a ‘Rasta village’, fairground, children’s area, healing area, bars, food and crafts.