Three towns in Sussex have been named as some of the sunniest spots in the UK in a new study.

Eastbourne, Hastings and Bognor Regis have been ranked, in a new study by comparethemarket.com as three of the sunniest places to visit in the United Kingdom.

The site created an index which ranks areas around the UK based on various factors including the average daily summer sunshine hours, average temperatures, and average rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne came in second in the UK behind Reading, Bognor came in fifth with Hastings in sixth.

Three towns in Sussex have been named as some of the sunniest spots in the UK in a new study.

According to the research, Reading is the ideal place for a getaway filled with sun, topping the index with a score of 87.7 out of a possible 100. This is largely due to the town boasting the highest average summer temperatures of all locations in the research at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those seeking sun and sea, Eastbourne is the ideal place to visit. The seaside town came second overall with an index score of 67.8 and came joint top for average daily hours of sunshine, at 11.7 hours – With these hours of sunshine, you’ll likely be able to enjoy lovely long days at the beach.

Taking the third spot and scoring 57.5 in our index is Torquay. Sometimes referred to as ‘the English Riviera’, Torquay has the lowest average summer rainfall levels at just 12.3mm, so it’s unlikely that you’ll need to pack a raincoat.

In fourth with a score of 55.6 is Great Yarmouth, well-known for its beachside promenade, the Golden Mile. The Norfolk town allows you to soak up the atmosphere without worrying about rain, with one of the lowest average rainy days in the summer at just eight days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding off the top five, is Bognor Regis scoring a respectable 54.3, where staycationers can expect great summer weather across the board.

Commenting on the research, Anna McEntee, travel insurance expert at Comparethemarket, says: “From city breaks to beach havens the UK has such a varied landscape to explore. Many of us have not fully experienced what is on our doorstep and a staycation can be the key to making the most of these cultural British hotspots.