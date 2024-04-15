Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub, CYCALL inclusive cycling and Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group are Worthing mayor Jon Roser's chosen charities and they all took part in the walk, starting from Worthing Pier.

Angela Gooden, from Parkinson's group, said: "It was a beautiful day for the charity walk along the seafront. Bob Smytherman, town crier, started the walk at the pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A lot of support was given and so far the charities have raised just over £2, 000, with donations still coming through. Our mayor, Jon Roser, and the three charities are overwhelmed with all the support and donations received so far. Thank you."

Worthing mayor Jon Roser with CYCALL supporters

A JustGiving page for walk donations for all three charities has been set up by Sally Girach, from the Parkinson's group. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/sally-girach-1712689558050 to make a donation.

Sally explained: "This year our Parkinson's branch have been lucky enough to be selected by mayor Jon Roser to be one of the three charities supported by the Mayor's Charity Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two Parkinson's committee members, including our chair, have been on the mayor's committee and been involved in organising a number of fundraising events.

Worthing mayor Jon Roser and town crier Bob Smytherman supporting Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub

"Many branch members have supported the events run so far and have enjoyed quizzing, a film night and a curry night, amongst other events. We have met new friends from the other local charities and embraced the opportunity to collaborate on fundraising with them.

"In addition, each charity agreed to lead organising one event during the year. This sponsored seafront walk is the Parkinson's branch contribution to organise something.