Three Worthing charities join forces for mayor’s sponsored walk
Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub, CYCALL inclusive cycling and Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group are Worthing mayor Jon Roser's chosen charities and they all took part in the walk, starting from Worthing Pier.
Angela Gooden, from Parkinson's group, said: "It was a beautiful day for the charity walk along the seafront. Bob Smytherman, town crier, started the walk at the pier.
"A lot of support was given and so far the charities have raised just over £2, 000, with donations still coming through. Our mayor, Jon Roser, and the three charities are overwhelmed with all the support and donations received so far. Thank you."
A JustGiving page for walk donations for all three charities has been set up by Sally Girach, from the Parkinson's group. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/sally-girach-1712689558050 to make a donation.
Sally explained: "This year our Parkinson's branch have been lucky enough to be selected by mayor Jon Roser to be one of the three charities supported by the Mayor's Charity Committee.
"Two Parkinson's committee members, including our chair, have been on the mayor's committee and been involved in organising a number of fundraising events.
"Many branch members have supported the events run so far and have enjoyed quizzing, a film night and a curry night, amongst other events. We have met new friends from the other local charities and embraced the opportunity to collaborate on fundraising with them.
"In addition, each charity agreed to lead organising one event during the year. This sponsored seafront walk is the Parkinson's branch contribution to organise something.
"Once received, all funds will be forwarded to the Mayor's Charity and at the end of the fundraising year, in May, each charity will receive a third of all donations raise throughout the year."
