It’s not just the bluebells that have come out of hiding as the popular goat family welcomed new babies to their already large family.
It can be a difficult time for goats when giving birth and many newborn kids don’t make it. Fortunately for the staff at Tilgate Park, they have seen the arrival of four healthy baby goats which visitors can enjoy this spring.
Here are some pictures of the newborns: