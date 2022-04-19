The goats were born over the Easter weekend. Credit Tilgate Park.

Tilgate Park Nature Centre welcomes new baby goats this Easter

Spring has definitely sprung at Tilgate Park with the Nature Centre’s resident goat family adding new kids to their tribe.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:03 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:06 am

It’s not just the bluebells that have come out of hiding as the popular goat family welcomed new babies to their already large family.

It can be a difficult time for goats when giving birth and many newborn kids don’t make it. Fortunately for the staff at Tilgate Park, they have seen the arrival of four healthy baby goats which visitors can enjoy this spring.

Here are some pictures of the newborns:

It's all about the goats. Credit Tilgate Park.

More goats kids...Credit Tilgate Park.

More goat kids...Credit Tilgate Park.

More goat kids...Credit Tilgate Park.

