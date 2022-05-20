Why visit Tilgate Park?

The summer is approaching and there is no better time to visit Tilgate Park. There are many reasons to visit as the park is home to different activities that will entertain the whole family. However, if you prefer a more gentle visit, the park can offer peaceful walks and is a great place to have a picnic. If nature is your thing, the park has a fantastic Nature Centre or you can make the most of the woodlands that can be found all around the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities in Tilgate Park

People enjoy the sun at Tilgate Park

There is something for everyone at Tilgate Park. You can climb the top of trees, or enjoy a wild west themed family meal, or a relaxing coffee. Tilgate Park is more than just a walk, it's a whole day out.

Here are some of the activities that are on offer: Tilgate Nature Centre, Go Ape, Smith and Western, Lakeside Cafe Boating Lake, The Walled Garden and Cafe, Maze, Tilgate Barn, Themed gardens, Craft units, Fishing and Golf course with clubhouse.

Tilgate Nature Centre

Tilgate Nature Centre is located in Tilgate Park and houses over 100 different species, from otters to owls, tapir to terrapins, reindeer to raccoon dogs.

Enhance your visit by attending public talks and feeds, holiday activities, or book a special experience, including: Meet the Meerkats, Group Keeper, Birthday parties, Adopt an animal and School visits.

Plan your visit

There are many ways to get to Tilgate park if you are local or not.

Getting to Tilgate Park: Tilgate Park is located on Tilgate Drive, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 5PQ.

Metrobus service 2 runs to the park on weekends and Bank Holidays. Monday to Friday it stops at K2 Crawley, a 15-20 minute walk from Tilgate Park.

Opening times: The Nature Centre and Walled Garden are open from 10am-6pm in the summer (April to October) and 10am-4pm in the winter (November to March).

Last entry to the Nature Centre is one hour before closing. The Walled Garden is locked at closing.