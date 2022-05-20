Terry was a popular attraction at Tilgate Nature Centre for many years and will be sorely missed by visitors. The video of Terry the Raven saying ‘Arse’ was sent to us by Jamie Cormack. The video was taken around 2006/2007.

The nature centre posted the news on their Facebook page and said: “We are sad to announce the passing of our resident raven, Terry. Terry has been at Tilgate Nature Centre longer than most of our staff members and was a fantastic character!

“Terry has had ongoing health issues related to his age, including cataracts and arthritis in one leg. However, despite ongoing veterinary care and the best TLC from our keeping team, Terry has continued to deteriorate in the past weeks and the whole Tilgate team has had to make this very difficult decision.

“We know that Terry will be greatly missed by all of our visitors, many of whom will have been visiting Terry since he arrived! Terry also leaves a hole in the hearts of our zoo team. His talking will be sorely missed by all – but maybe not his swearing!

“There will be a board in the shop for visitors to write any memories of Terry and our keepers would appreciate any memories and/or photographs you would like to share on this post.

“You will be missed, Terry.”

And many people replied to the post with their tributes.

Gary Andrews said: “Aww. Only saw him the other day. Legend.”

Catherine Sheppard posted: “Gosh I was only talking about him yesterday. He loved a good scratch, worked there in the 90’s not too long after Kevin brought him down on the train. Used to be next to Merlin the magpie who used to laugh like a small child and freak me out on the Misty mornings.”

Crystal Bridge said: “Terry was at the nature centre when I did my work experience there, back in 1993! He could imitate his keeper Gary’s voice and would say “Hello! Hello Terry!” As you walked past. Unbelievably intelligent creature - And so well loved x”

Mary Elms Jenvey said: “Dear lovely Terry, I remember him well from his arrival, quite some year's ago, when I once worked at Tilgate Nature Centre and then also, Rare Breeds Farm, he was a lovely bird, so full of character and I can't believe he made such a grand age....RIP dear Terry, you will be surely missed but fondly remembered by so many.x"

