2022 Parishioners’ Awards: Time to nominate Rustington heroes for 2022 Parishioners’ Awards

Do you know a local hero, an individual or group demonstrating outstanding public service to Rustington?

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:37 pm

Nominations for the 2022 Parishioners’ Awards are now invited by Rustington Parish Council, with a closing date of April 25.

Two once-in-a-lifetime awards can be made, one to an individual and one to a group or organisation, in recognition of outstanding public service to the community.

Sheila Marsden, winner of Rustington Parish Council's 2020 Parishioners' Award

All Rustington parishioners and parish-based organisations, including voluntary groups and professionals, are eligible for these awards.

Individuals, groups and organisations from outside of the parish who make an outstanding contribution for the benefit of the community of Rustington may also be considered.

For further information, email [email protected] or telephone 01903 786420. Nomination forms are also available online at rustingtonpc.org

