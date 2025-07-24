Tiny Horsham tourist attraction rated among best in world

A tiny Horsham tourist attraction – run almost entirely by volunteers – has been officially rated as among the best in the world.

Huxley’s Bird of Prey Centre & Gardens has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 – placing it among the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide according to visitor reviews.

The prestigious award celebrates attractions that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to travellers around the globe, based on real reviews and ratings submitted over the past year.

Huxley’s – situated at the back of Hillier’s Garden Centre in Brighton Road, Horsham – is home to more than 80 stunning birds of prey, an adorable family of meerkats, a quirky raven and talkative parrots.

Huxley’s director Luke Lloyd said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Travellers’ Choice Award. This recognition is a real tribute to our beautiful birds, dedicated volunteers and the incredible support we receive from visitors. It shows that our mission to inspire, educate and care for these amazing birds truly resonates with people.”

Volunteering fundraising manager Liz Hughson added: “We’re especially proud of this recognition because Huxley’s is not a large tourist attraction, but a small, community-focused charity run almost entirely by a dedicated team of volunteers. The award is a powerful testament to the passion, care, and knowledge our team brings to every visitor experience.”

Among visitors’ comments made on Tripadvisor are: “Absolutely magical experience – the staff are so knowledgeable, and the birds are stunning.” Another said: “A hidden gem in Horsham – we learned so much and can’t wait to come back.”

Huxley’s is open Wednesday to Saturday 11-5pm and Sundays 11-4pm. Flying displays are held at 12 noon and 2pm, followed by a ‘meet and greet’ talk with a bird.

As well as being a valued visitor attraction, Huxley’s runs educational outreach work at schools, youth groups and at seasonal events, such as Loxwood Joust.

Huxley’s has also just launched a popular ‘Young Falconers’ summer holiday activity for young people to learn about their amazing birds. They will be hosting a summer community fete on the bank holiday weekend August 23-25 with face painting, traditional games and candy floss.