There are many scenic railway lines in Sussex to visit but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a train enthusiast and select the top five scenic train journeys in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on railways in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge.

Here are the top five scenic train journeys in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Bluebell Railway Nestled in the picturesque Sussex countryside, the Bluebell Railway offers a nostalgic steam train journey through lush green meadows and charming villages. This heritage line is a delightful experience for train enthusiasts and nature lovers alike Photo: Accredited

2 . Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway Despite its small size, this enchanting narrow-gauge railway in Eastbourne delivers big on scenic beauty. Passing through a serene country park, it treats passengers to lovely lake views, vibrant gardens, and glimpses of wildlife, making it a perfect family outing Photo: Accredited

3 . Rye and Camber Tramway This historic railway line once connected the charming town of Rye with the sandy shores of Camber. Although no longer operational, visitors can still admire the scenic remnants of the tramway, including the picturesque landscapes and panoramic views of the coast Photo: Accredited

4 . Lavender Line Located near Isfield, the Lavender Line meanders through the idyllic Sussex countryside, surrounded by rolling hills and meadows dotted with colorful wildflowers. As you chug along, take in the sights and soothing scents of lavender fields, creating a truly memorable sensory experience Photo: Accredited