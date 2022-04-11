Top 50 lost skills and hobbies — Chichester care home joins fight to save our hobbies

In a bid to prevent hobbies and skills from being lost over time, Chichester Grange is encouraging locals to join a nationwide campaign to tap into thousands of older people’s expertise and knowledge as part of Care UK's 'Long Lost Hobbies' initiative.
This is initiative is in response to a survey that was carried out by Care UK, who operate the Chichester Grange, in Grosvenor Road. The survey found in the South East 68% of respondents think today’s generations aren’t interested in learning things like identifying plants and insects, sewing on a button or even spelling – while a further 54% said some old-fashioned skills simply aren’t needed anymore and 77% blame this on modern technology. See the list of the top 50 lost skills and hobbies below.
Naomi Butcher, home manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Over time, many of us have become reliant on technology – meaning many hobbies that were once popular are now sadly being forgotten.
“This is why we’re excited to take part in the ‘Long Lost Hobbies’ initiative. Here at Chichester Grange, we know residents have a wealth of skills and hobbies that are now considered to be on the decline – and that is something we wanted to celebrate.
“We’d like to encourage everyone in the Chichester community to join us in our efforts to save old skills and hobbies by reaching out to their relatives or neighbours. We have so much to learn from older generations – and I’m sure they’d be more than happy to share all of their knowledge.”
See the list below
TOP 50 LOST SKILLS AND HOBBIES
50 Editing photos yourself
49 Taking photos
48 Fishing
47 Drawing
46 Following a recipe
45 Gardening
44 Caring for plants
43 Following instructions
42 Finding facts
41 Creative writing
40 Budgeting
39 Speaking/learning another language
38 Caring for chickens
37 Time keeping
36 Critical thinking
35 Putting up a shelf yourself
34 Reading
33 Cooking something from memory
32 Storytelling
31 Pottery making
30 Baking a cake by hand
29 Carpentry
28 Reading music
27 Remembering dates
26 Giving directions
25 Using an index in a book
24 Remembering addresses
23 Making your own bread by hand
22 Changing a tire yourself
21 Identifying different plants, trees or insects
20 Knitting
19 Tying knots
18 Making your own cheese
17 Making your own jam
16 Sewing on a button yourself
15 Preserving food – such as pickling
14 Calligraphy
13 Wiring a plug yourself
12 Spelling
11 Sewing/making clothes yourself
Top Ten
10 Stamp collecting
9 Making a fire from scratch
8 Handwashing clothes
7 Handwriting
6 Using a compass
5 Remembering phone numbers
4 Mental maths
3 Knowing proper grammar
2 Map reading
1 Writing letters
For more information about Care UK, visit careuk.com