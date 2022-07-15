Top hotel near Horsham outlines plans for new 'eco lodges' and yoga suite

The five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding is currently seeking planning permission for the scheme from Horsham District Council.

If the go ahead is given, the lodges would be sited by the side of a pond in the hotel grounds where guests could go ‘wild swimming.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission to build six lodges was previously granted by the council when plans for the hotel’s new spa were first outlined.

How the eco lodges could look

But now the hotel owners – Exclusive Hotels – want to site two additional lodges within the 20-acre hotel grounds.

The lodges themselves would have a bedroom space/lounge area with a kitchenette and en suite bathroom on the ground floor. A decking terrace would overlook the pond.

Upstairs would be a mezzanine level providing a main bedroom space with views over the pond.

Some lodges – which would be accessed by guests via Tuk Tuk from the main hotel – would also have sauna facilities.

How the development could look

In a statement to the council, architects Felce and Guy say: "These lodges are described as ‘eco’ because they offer exceptional energy performance and are provided with sustainable methods of power and watater usage, along with using recucled material in their construction.”

They say the hotel needs the new facilities to compete with other leading hotels.