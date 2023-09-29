Top violinist plays in historic Hastings Old Town church tonight
and live on Freeview channel 276
He has chosen this date as it is the night of the full moon, the harvest moon in fact. Hastings born Garry has performed in the Sussex area for more than 50 years with local groups such as The Mariners, Better Days, The Tabs, Brian Boru and more recently with his son Edd as Blakeley & Son.
He is now, and has been for nearly twenty years, a full member of the highly celebrated Feast of Fiddles who regularly perform in theatres all over Great Britain. In previous solo concerts he has performed works by Vivaldi, J. S. Bach, Gershwin and Paganini, but this time he will add Henry Purcell to the mix. There will also be plenty for the lovers of Celtic music, some improvisation and song.
Concert promoter Carole Green said: “It will be an emotional and entertaining event offering a wide range of music with something for everyone included. It’s not often that Garry performs solo so definitely one not to miss.”
Have you read? This is where and when you can see a spectacular full scale re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings
Garry said: “ A solo concert gives me the opportunity to include material that crosses genres and challenges my abilities. It’s a beautiful venue standing in the heart of the historic old town and on the night of a full harvest moon, I think it’s going to be a very special evening.”
Tickets can be purchased directly from Garry’s website: www.garryblakeley.co.uk and from B&T Music, 9 Claremont, Hastings. They cost £12.00 (plus booking fee online) in advance or £15.00 on the door on the night. Doors open at 7.15pm and the concert will conclude around 10.15pm.