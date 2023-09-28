Sussex town to hold spectacular re-enactment of the most important battle in English history

English Heritage is staging a big re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings in October on the anniversary of the Battle itself.

It takes place in the East Sussex town of Battle and will bring to life one of the most important events in English history on n the very spot where King Harold and Duke William fought in 1066 and takes place on Saturday October 14 - the date of the battle – and Sunday October 15.

Hundreds of re-enactors will recreate the drama and intensity of the legendary conflict, which decided the fate of England almost a thousand years ago. Visitors will be taken back in time to the fateful day in October that changed the course of English History and be able to adventure into the encampments of the armies on either side of the historic battlefield. Get up close with Saxon and Norman soldiers and see first-hand the intricacies of their weapons and the weight of their armour. Discover the clothes they wore and the food they ate, and watch them practice their 11th century skills and craftsmanship.

There will also be falconers and their majestic birds of prey, and the chance to wander around the medieval stalls to rummage through historical delights for a very special souvenir. PLUS interactive story telling where you can learn about historical characters who took part in the battle and the chance to test your skill in have-a-go archery, sword school or kids cavalry training, and enjoy some of the historical music performances taking place throughout the day.

Fuel up before the epic battle with a gourmet game burger or freshly made pizza, or tuck into traditional English Heritage fare with sandwiches, cake and ice creams – as well as tea and cold refreshments - on offer in the Battle Abbey café and at on field pop ups.

And then the big moment itself, the gripping battle will unfold, as Norman and Saxon armies clash - with hundreds of brave soldiers bringing the legendary story of 1066 to life.

Events Delivery Manager Tom Hackett said: “We’re so excited that this year’s iconic Battle of Hastings re-enactment is taking place on the anniversary of the battle itself. We will be marking the occasion with one of the biggest re-enactor events in the country, recreating one of the most defining battles of English History. And that’s not all, visitors can truly immerse themselves in Norman and Saxon life exploring the encampments and meeting soldiers from both sides ahead of the battle. We look forward to putting on a spectacular show for all who attend.”

The Battle of Hastings is taking place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th October. Admission to The Battle of Hastings is in addition to the standard admission ticket price and there is a small cost for members.

Tickets are now on sale, and advance online booking is recommended for the best price and guaranteed entry. You can book here.

1 . EXPERIENCE ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS BATTLES IN ENGLISH HISTORY ON ITS ANNIVERSARY Battle of Hastings re-enactment Photo: supplied

2 . EXPERIENCE ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS BATTLES IN ENGLISH HISTORY ON ITS ANNIVERSARY Battle of Hastings re-enactment Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles

3 . Picture by Jim Holden 07590 683036 English Heritage 1066 Battle of Hastings event prelim pictures Battle of Hastings re-enactment Photo: Jim Holden