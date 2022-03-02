Touring dance company welcomes Collyer’s and Millais pupils

Dance students at Collyer’s were joined by students at Horsham secondary school, Millais, and were challenged by 3Fall, a non-profit company which provide performances and workshops across the UK.

Emma Gogan, Collyer’s head of dance, said: “The event was great. The 3Fall Dance Company are very inspiring and it was so lovely to have face to face workshops with so many the students involved from our A level dance course.

“One of the dancers leading the workshop from the company was actually an ex-Collyer’s student, which was a wonderful surprise!

3Fall Dance Company with Collyer’s and Millais students

“In the afternoon 3Fall performed a selection of choreography and repertoire. For some of our students this was the first live performance they have been able to see for two years.

“Watching and studying the undergraduate dancers teach and perform is really important for our students, as they can see potential career options and progression routes in the industry.

“We also invited some up-and-coming dancers along from Millais School, who also really enjoyed the event.”

Vice-principal Andrea John said: “This experience is invaluable for our students as it elevates their physical, creative and performance skills and aids the development of their own unique styles. Massive thanks to Emma and the 3Fall Dance Company for making this wonderful educational opportunity possible.”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell said: “Emma Gogan and our talented dancers are a credit to Collyer’s, and it was an honour for us to welcome back the amazing 3Fall Dance Company.”

3Fall is made up of 15 dancers in their final year of a degree in dance performance at the University of Chichester. 3Fall’s spring tour consists of work by professional choreographers as well as emerging student choreographers.

