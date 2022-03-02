Eco home show is back to inspire the future

The Kinder Living Home Show was cancelled last year due to the pandemic – but it is back and promises to be bigger and better this year.

The event is free to attend and allows small business owners and organisations with a goal of ‘going green’ to put themselves out there.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show consists of workshops, stalls and demonstrations from eco-friendly companies as a way to promote sustainable living to help the planet.

The Kinder Living Home Show is back for its sixth show

The Kinder Living Home Show was founded by Jeanette Mercer in 2015 after she noticed a gap in the market for a sustainable craft show.

Jeanette has her own interior design business upcycling and remodelling furniture to resell. She said of the show: “It’s not about hard sells, it’s about giving information and inspiration. It’s a safe space to ask questions.”

Jeanette said the team was nervous about this year’s show as it had been cancelled last year, however there had been a positive response from businesses about getting involved.

This year there will also be the added wellbeing section as the team linked positive mental and physical wellbeing to a person’s ability to create a more sustainable future.

As part of the wellbeing section there will be teen yoga sessions by Tracy Harris at Summerhouse Yoga.

Yoga has been proven to improve physical and mental health and so Tracy began hosting charity teen yoga sessions after the spike in teen suicide around Horsham.

Other demonstrations and workshops on offer at the home show include: Weald Chiropractic Acupuncture and self help for stress; Kate Batchelor of The Yoga Batch helping sportspeople; and a talk on the Royal Horticultural Society Wellbeing Gardens with Ben Brace.

There will be stalls for local businesses to promote their work and answer questions including: Tropic skincare; Friends of Chesworth Farm; Prakruti Creations, Scouts; Rotary Club; and more.

The aim of the show is to provide knowledge as to how to be creative with products you already have, such as upcycling and recycling, rather than buying new.

The donation station will also be on site to help those who need it most. Rather than asking for money, the donation station will be accepting old, but still usable, items such as glasses, sleeping bags, inkjet cartridges to be passed on to relevant charities.

The event and its workshops are free to attend however booking tickets in advance to the workshop is advised. It is held at the County Hall North (Parkside) on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.kinderliving.co.uk

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK