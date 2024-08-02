Town mayor opens 14 new allotments in East Sussex as part of recreation ground project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newhaven Town Mayor has opened a development of 14 new allotments.

Lewes District Council said the allotments are part of the Eastside Recreation Ground project and the improvements mean each plot now has its own shed, path, growing area, water source, surrounding fence and gate.

There is also a new access path.

Councillor Pinky McLean-Knight said: “I was thrilled to be able to open the renovated Eastside allotments. As a keen gardener myself, I appreciate not only the practical and environmental benefits of growing your own crops, but also those of personal well-being and improved mental health that having an allotment can bring.”

The Newhaven Town Mayor at the new allotments with councillors from Newhaven Town Council, councillors from Lewes District Council and allotment holders

She was was joined at the event by councillors from Newhaven Town Council, Lewes District Council and allotment holders. Newhaven has seen huge increases in applications for allotments recently.

Lewes District Councillor Emily O’Brien, cabinet member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “Since the pandemic many people have reconnected with nature, outdoor life and the joy that is derived from growing your own food. I agree with Councillor McClean-Knight that this project is hugely beneficial to not just residents who will tend these allotments now, but generations of local people still to come.”

The District Council said the new allotments have been Funded by UK Government with grant funding secured by Lewes District Council and match funding provided by Newhaven Town Council.