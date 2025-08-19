Tractor tribute to well loved pub landlord at Sussex Country show

A tractor which belonged to a well known and loved pub landlord was on display in Icklesham as part of the recent Rye and District Country Show.

The red Massey Ferguson 65 Mark 2 belonged to Mick D’Arcy who was landlord of the Robin Hood pub in Icklesham for many years.

Mick passed away last year, aged 73 and the pub, which is still successfully run by his family, held a celebration of his life.

Mick was always proud that he put the Robin Hood on the Sussex map by winning Community Pub of the Year on a number of occasions. The pub was also named The South East Sussex CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year for 2024 due to its large selection of real ciders.

The pub has raised thousands of pounds for charities and good causes over the years and holds a traditional apple tree wassailing event in January.