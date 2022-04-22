Residents of the Trafalgar Neighbourhood in Horsham will be encouraged to increase their use of bicycles as a means of personal transport.

This is due to £2500 of funding being awarded to the Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council from the Horsham District Council's Community Climate Fund.

This investment will be used to improve basic bike maintenance skills for residents and encourage them to generally use their bikes more as a climate friendly alternative to cars.

Chair of Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council Morag Warrack said: "I'm so delighted that Horsham Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council can be helping cyclists feel confident to get out and about on the road.

"Everyone can enjoy groups like Horsham Cycling which support cycling for leisure, and this initiative will take things a step further, encouraging people to commute to work on their bikes as Horsham town can be easily cycled from the Trafalgar area. Overall the cleaner air will be of benefit to all of us in the long run.”

The fund was launched by the District Council in July 2020 to enable voluntary and community groups, as well as Parish and Neighbourhood Councils, to work on projects to reduce carbon footprints and improve our local environment.

Fund applications can be related to – energy, water, waste minimisation, biodiversity and sustainable transport – with three levels of funding available –£1,000, £2500 and £5000.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the Environment and Rural Affairs Cllr James Wright said: “This is a really good initiative which I am sure will prove popular with local people to build their confidence in using their bikes to get out and about instead of their cars.

“Reducing the number of short distance car journeys will do much to reduce carbon emissions and improve the environment

“I would encourage as many of them as possible to ‘get on their bikes’ and do their bit to tackle climate change.”

The council say the funds must be used for brand new projects, which will last beyond the funding and include a commitment to inform the wider community about the project and encourage others to take action.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Cllr Christian Mitchell said: “The facilities in and around Horsham town are second to none and many short journeys could be done by bicycle.

This grant will go a little way to get more people to cycle and that can only be a good thing because it means we will have cleaner air and quieter roads for all of us. I’m delighted that Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council have succeeded in their grant application to the District Council for what will be a superb project.”

The training is being delivered in partnership with Horsham’s Velo Square, a sustainable mobile bike maintenance & training service that operates from an e-cargo bike.

