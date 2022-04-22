Police investigating spate of thefts from vehicles across rural West Sussex

Items including Sat Navs, headphones, handbags, clothes and even bed linen have been reported stolen in recent weeks, as well as number plates.

Since the start of the year, approximately 60 incidents have been reported to police from car parks and laybys in areas such as Lavant, Funtington, Goodwood, Midhurst, Pulborough and Amberley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it is suspected that some incidents are not being reported, and police are urging any victims to get in touch as soon as possible in order to prevent and detect further offending.

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant following a spate of thefts from vehicles across rural West Sussex. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

PC Steve Bucksey, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "This appears to be a linked series of crimes whereby rear and side windows are smashed in order to steal items from vehicles parked in rural locations.

"We are fortunate enough to have access to a wide variety of beautiful countryside via car parks and laybys in Sussex, and while we would not discourage people from using these parking facilities, it is important to know the risks.

"Never leave valuables in your car, and especially not on display. Remove any signs of valuables, such as marks left by Sat Navs. But most importantly, be vigilant and contact us if you have been a victim of crime or witnessed any suspicious activity such as vehicles missing number plates.

"The most concerning thing about these incidents is that they appear to be under-reported. On occasions we have heard from victims saying multiple vehicles have been targeted and damaged, but they were the only ones to report it.

"We rely on information being passed to us efficiently, ideally immediately whilst still at scene, in order to build up our intelligence rapidly. That way, we can alert our colleagues across the force and increase our chances of catching those responsible and bringing them to justice."

To report an incident online, visit this page.