Traffic flow improvements introduced to A259 roadworks in Lancing after chaos on roads

Traffic flow improvements have been introduced to roadworks on the A259 junction with Western Road in Lancing, after days of chaos in the area.

The improvements consist of additional temporary equipment intended to open an extra lane and keep traffic flowing smoothly through the area. Damian Pulford, Chairman of Lancing Business Park BID (LBP) and MD of Sussex Transport said the improvements made a ‘huge difference’ to traffic flow this afternoon, and thanked West Sussex County Council for their implementation.

"LBP are pleased to confirm that as the lighting groundworks are now complete, a new plan has been agreed and implemented to help relieve traffic congestion across the area, enabling two lanes in all directions to now function at the junction,” he said.

“Additional temporary equipment has been quickly installed to open the extra lanes with a separate temporary lighting head, whilst the remainder of the works are hoping to be completed by Wednesday October 23 . The additional temporary equipment is understandably slower than the finished lights, but having the extra lanes opened this afternoon has made a huge difference to traffic flow.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“This really is great news for the 250 businesses and 3000 employees based nearby on Lancing Business Park. It may seem like a cliché, but travel time really is money for our local businesses and anything that can be done to help keep our roads flowing, really helps support the local economy.”

One motorist, writing on social media, said: “Word of warning, don't try drive in Lancing at the moment.

“Absolute traffic chaos in Lancing as they've added cones at Brooklands traffic lights both ways to make them single lane.

“This is in turn meaning any traffic heading eastbound can't get through the three-way lights at Beach Green roundabout as the westbound traffic is completely blocking it up even when the lights green to go east.”

The work is intended to upgrade the pedestrian crossing at Brighton Road and Western Road. In a statement acknowledging yesterday’s disruption, West Sussex County Council said the works were ‘necessary to improve safety for pedestrians and all other road users’ and planned well in advance.

"As the highway authority, we make every effort to coordinate planned works to cause the least amount of disruption, but emergency works cannot be planned for. We understand that this can cause pressure on the busy network and apologise to residents affected by the traffic delays,” they added.

Although the improvements have now been installed, delays have still been reported on the A259 in Lancing, in the vicinity of many of the roadworks. Delays of two minutes and easing with an average speed ten mph have been reported on the A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and First Avenue, via AA route planner, with more severe delays of eight minutes and easing, at an average speed of ten mph, reported on Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A27 (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road.