Tragedy as two lost dogs pronounced dead after Chichester A27 collision

Following an urgent appeal to locate the owners of two injured dogs, a Chichester vets has announced the pair could sadly not be saved.

Two red female Cocker Spaniels were found after being hit by a car between Chichester and Portsmouth yesterday. After being taken to Arun Veterinary Group efforts were made to locate the owners.

Microchip searches proved fruitless and, despite a Facebook post being viewed by nearly 220,000 people, the owners still have not been found.

In a sad update this afternoon, the Chichester team of Arun Veterinary Group said the dogs had died and issued this statement: “During late afternoon yesterday our Chichester team received two stray Cocker Spaniels who had both tragically been hit by cars on the A27. Both dogs were young females and apart from appearing wet, both looked in reasonably good health. Microchips were immediately checked but unfortunately neither girls had registered microchips.

Traffic on the A27

“We immediately posted on our social media but nothing prepared us for the way that you all leapt on and helped by sharing our post an unbelievable 6,700 times meaning it was seen by almost 220,000 people. This was in the hope that we may be able to find the owner of these two lovely dogs who we thought may be out searching. We really appreciate the team work from you all.

“With regard to stray dogs and cats, we tend to very rarely provide an update. In the case of these two dog we feel strongly that this the least we can do to thank you all for your help because we know you all care very much.

“Unfortunately the news is not good and very sadly late last night these two dogs lost their fight. Both dogs had collapsed lungs, which despite multiple attempts to stabilise, continued to collapse. Both dogs had severe internal bleeding and both had multiple fractures.

“Despite not having an owner, both dogs were immediately treated as we would any other patient, we are all huge animal lovers and as well as providing professional expertise and treatment, a lot of love and kindness was also shown to the dogs and we take comfort from hoping they knew this.

“This is obviously an incredibly sad situation for us and all of you. It is devastating for our team who tried so hard to save these two lovely girls who did not deserve such an ending.

“As of yet, no owner has come forward and we are not aware of any dogs being reported missing.

“We would like to acknowledge all the love you showed to these dogs with your kind messages, sharing of our post and offers of help. We are so very sad we couldn't save them. RIP lovely girls.”

