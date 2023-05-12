Edit Account-Sign Out
Urgent appeal after two dogs 'critically injured' in A27 collision

An urgent appeal has been issued after two dogs were struck by cars on the A27 last night.

By Joe Stack
Published 12th May 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:34 BST

The appeal was posted to social media last night after two female red Cocker Spaniels were hit between Chichester and Portsmouth.

The pair were put in the hands of Arun Veterinary Group which posted this ‘extremely urgent appeal’: “Our Chichester team are currently working on two critically injured dogs who have both been hit by cars on the A27 between Portsmouth and Chichester. Both female, red Cocker Spaniels.

“They are both young and we need to urgently track their owner. Please call if these are your dogs. We would like to reassure anyone reading this that both dogs are currently receiving emergency treatment from multiple vets and nurses.”

Traffic on the A27Traffic on the A27
The post has now been shared nearly 7,000 times.

If you know anything about these dogs or their owners, you can get in touch with the Veterinary practice by calling 01903 746028.

