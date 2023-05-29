Trains between Barnham and Chichester running again after swan reported on the rail

Trains between Chichester and Barnham have restarted after wildlife was found on the railway line.

Disruption began earlier today (May 29), when the operator of a train approaching Chichester reported they a swan and cygnet on the line. As a result, staff were forced to delay, cancel or reroute trains due to travel from Barnham and Chichester, leading to disruption across the network.

Ticket acceptance was introduced on a number of alternative routes to help keep customers moving. Passengers were moved along to South Western Railway Services, between Portsmouth, Southampton and London Waterloo and to Stagecoach 700 buses between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth.

Since the discovery of the birds, Network Rail staff have attended the site and helped remove the swans and trains are working to get back on timetable – although customers have been told to expect continued disruption across the line.

Trains are running again, Southern Railway has confirmed.