Train services are unable to run from Eastbourne towards Hastings/Ashford International due to a fault with the signalling system.

Southern Rail confirmed the fault this morning (May 23) and said services would not running until further notice.

Passengers can use their ticket at no extra cost on the following – Southern or Thameslink service, Southeastern services between London and Hastings/Ashford; not including the London Underground, and any stagecoach buses between; Eastbourne and Hastings, Ashford and Ham Street and Rye and Hastings.

