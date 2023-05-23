Edit Account-Sign Out
Trains unable to run between Eastbourne and Hastings

Train services are unable to run from Eastbourne towards Hastings/Ashford International due to a fault with the signalling system.
By frankie elliott
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:07 BST
Southern Rail confirmed the fault this morning (May 23) and said services would not running until further notice.
Southern Rail confirmed the fault this morning (May 23) and said services would not running until further notice.

Southern Rail confirmed the fault this morning (May 23) and said services would not running until further notice.

Passengers can use their ticket at no extra cost on the following – Southern or Thameslink service, Southeastern services between London and Hastings/Ashford; not including the London Underground, and any stagecoach buses between; Eastbourne and Hastings, Ashford and Ham Street and Rye and Hastings.

An extremely limited replacement bus service is now starting to run, but Southern Rail said they are unable to provide any times for these at present.

