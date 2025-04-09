Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park after leaving council land

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
A large group of travellers have set up camp in a Littlehampton supermarket car park.

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick.

It comes after travellers were seen leaving Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.

After their arrival on Sunday night (April 6), Littlehampton Town Council, which owns the site, said: “There are currently 18 caravans/motorhomes parked at Rosemead Park.

“We are coordinating with the county council as well as Sussex Police on this matter.

“A notice will be served requiring them to vacate the land, and if they fail to comply, court proceedings will be initiated.

“We will continue to monitor the site in collaboration with Sussex Police.”

Arun District Council also issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

This read: “We have been informed of the presence of a number of caravans/motorhomes at Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.

West Sussex County Council travellers team are also aware and they have provided advice and support to Littlehampton Town Council who own the land and are responsible for taking the appropriate action.”

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick.

1. Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park after leaving council land

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick.

2. Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park after leaving council land

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick.

3. Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park after leaving council land

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick.

4. Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park after leaving council land

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Littlehampton Town CouncilSussex PoliceTescoWest Sussex County CouncilArun District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice