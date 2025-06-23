Travellers leave after setting up camp at car park in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Travellers have left Fort Fun car park after being issued notices, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed.

Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the travellers were reported on the site on Sunday, June 8.

A spokesperson for the authority later confirmed that the travellers had departed the site on Saturday, June 21.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 17, the spokesperson for the council said: “Our officers served Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated.

"The group left no mess and used the bin supplied.”

