Travellers leave after setting up camp at car park in Eastbourne
Travellers have left Fort Fun car park after being issued notices, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed.
A spokesperson for the authority later confirmed that the travellers had departed the site on Saturday, June 21.
In a statement on Tuesday, June 17, the spokesperson for the council said: “Our officers served Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated.
"The group left no mess and used the bin supplied.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.