Hastings continues to be plagued by large swarms of jelly fish resulting in a number of bathers and swimmers being stung.

The situation is so bad that Hastings Borough Council has issued a warning on its web-site and digital newsletter with a spokesperson commenting: “There are lots of jellyfish in the sea at the moment, please be careful if you are swimming or paddling.”

The Council has also provided information on what to do if you are stung by a jelly fish. A resident shared a picture on social media showing hundreds of jelly fish washed up on the shore under the cliffs just part Rock-a-Nore.

There have been sightings of large numbers of the venomous creatures off the beach at Rock-a-Nore, near to the harbour arm and by the pier.

Jelly fish

The NHS say most stings from sea creatures in the UK are not serious and can be treated with first aid but warm that sometimes people may need to go to hospital.

Jellyfish spotted in the waters at Hastings include compass, moon and blue jellyfish, all of which can sting. People who have been stung reported the sensation as similar to being stung by nettles. The main symptoms of sea creature stings are intense pain in the area where you are stung and an itchy rash. Jellyfish and Portuguese man-of-war stings can also cause raised circular areas on the skin.

The NHS advise people who are stung to rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water) and then soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes – use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it. Take painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen. They say you should avoid using vinegar, or applying a cold ice pack on the sting.

People should go to A&E or call 999 if after being stung they have difficulty in breathing, chest pain, vomiting, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness.

Jelly fish

The Marine Conservation Society web-site has lots of information about jellyfish and how to identify the different types.