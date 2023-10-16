Tribute to Horsham trombonist and swing band leader Derek Garman

Derek Garman, Horsham trombonist and well-known jazz and swing band leader, has died at the age of 92 after leading his band "Swing Fever" into his 90s.

Derek was born in Peckham in 1931 and evacuated to Horsham at the start of WWII. After taking up the trombone and playing in the army and Borough Brass Bands, he became well known as a local Swing and Jazz band leader.

In 1944 he started playing in a dance band called The Southerners for 15 shillings a session.Three years later he joined Stan Redford’s 10 piece band, later called The Progressionaires, often playing at the Drill Hall. From 1950 he was playing with The Metronomes.

Amongst many other musical ventures he formed the Hill Brass Ensemble from 1965-70

From 1967 – 1988 he played for Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (HAODS) and was a founding member of The Freddie Woods Big Band.

His jazz band, called Swing Fever, played at many pubs, hotels and events in the area from 1987 and he was a familiar site in the band stands in Horsham Carfax and Horsham park. He ceased leading this band at the age of 90.

Having outlived two wives, he is survived (and missed) by his two guitar-playing sons, Tim and Nick.