Tributes paid to Sussex bonfire legend

John, a colourful character, who was in his 70’s and lived in Hastings, sadly died on Tuesday at Eastbourne Hospital following a stroke.

It is thanks to John that the bonfire tradition in Hastings was revived after he persuaded Hastings bonfire founder Keith Leech to start a society in the town and resurrect the tradition. Keith said: “John taught me everything I knew about bonfire.”

John was also a key founder of Robertsbridge Bonfire and has been involved with Battle Bonfire in the past.

As well as his involvement in bonfire, John was a key member of the Bogies – the green men who take out the Jack in the annual Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations.

He also started the first winter wassail tradition in the Hastings area. This started after his wife Liz bought him an apple tree for his birthday, which was planted on the lawn outside the Royal Oak pub at Whatlington, where the couple then lived.

A noisy ceremony would take place each January to wassail the apple tree. John later continued the tradition for many years shifting to the Royal Oak pub at Rye Foreign.

John had a great love of live music, supporting venues and bands. He was a regular at the Jenny Lind and Stag pubs in Hastings Old Town whenever they has live music.

A spokesperson for the Jenny Lind said: “We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of John Beeching. He was a truly wonderful man and a passionate supporter of local events and businesses.

"John was also a great advocate for the Completely Scuppered Shanty crew and was known for his enthusiastic participation in our shanty evenings in the Jenny.”

Local drumming group Drumskullz said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of John Beeching. We cannot emphasise enough how the impact of his life’s works have enabled us to do what we do. As both a close relative and close friend to some of our members past and present, we share our condolences with all his family and friends. Sleep tight the true legend that is John Beeching.”

John often made the journey to join the procession for the Carshalton Straw Jack harvest festival. Organiser Rodger Molyneux said: “A fine man who will be much missed.”

Fellow Hastings Jack in the Green bogie Mark Bailey said: “He was a true legend and an inspiration to us all. I shall miss him.”

Have you read? Ninfield Bonfire celebrations in 28 pictures

1 . John Beeching John Beeching at Hastings Bonfire Photo: supplied

2 . John Beeching John Beeching with members of Drumskullz drumming group Photo: supplied

3 . John Beeching John Beeching, left, in the Hastings Jack in the Green procession Photo: supplied

4 . John Beeching John (right) with good friend Dudley Trowell outside the Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied