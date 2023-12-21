Wayne Malins playing football on December 20, 2021. Photo contributed by Phil Dennett

The family of Wayne Malins announced in the December 14 Middy that the 81-year-old had passed away peacefully on December 4.

They described him as a ‘loving husband, dad, grandad and great grandad’ and said he will be sadly missed.

A JustGiving page has been set up in his memory at www.gofundme.com/f/wayne-malins. Organiser Christine Collins said on the page: “As you all know Wayne was passionate about football, especially Cuckfield and Arsenal so we have decided that any donations made in memory of Wayne will be put towards a bench or two at Cuckfield Football Club.”

Cuckfield Town FC said on their Facebook page: “Wayne contributed so much to the club by being a player, manager, committee/life member and supporter. He also had roles with Mid Sussex Football League Official and has a cup named after him, The Malins Cup. Thoughts and sympathies go to Wayne’s family at this tough time. He’ll be sorely missed on the sidelines on a Saturday.”

Phil Dennett, one of Wayne’s friends from Burgess Hill, paid tribute as well.

He said: "A gap of more than 30 years bridged my acquaintance with Wayne, who was a man of many talents but most of all a great human being.

“As a player in the Mid Sussex Football League in the 1970s I recall him as a patient referee trying to stop the steam coming out of the ears of my somewhat volatile twin brother John. He was the fairest of officials, and made a lot fewer mistakes than the players. And then six years ago in his 70s he popped up in my weekly indoor football sessions for much older players. By the way we don’t walk, although it might look like that at times. Wayne’s passing was something of a revelation. He didn’t need to charge round the gym to influence things. He just laid the ball off precisely and with the right weight behind it. It was a reminder that he was a fine footballer in his youth.

“As one of my players remarked soon after Wayne’s death at 81, he was on his best form just before he suddenly fell ill, and had started scoring a good number of goals. In fact, he was so highly regarded that when he had a scoring chance the opposition would cheer him on. Being an ex-ref he did try to install some order, but gave up when he realised there weren’t many rules.