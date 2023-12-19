Junior football players in Burgess Hill record Christmas music video for charity

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

He said: “They support babies, children and young people, along with their families, at The Royal Alex Children’s Hospital and The Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton and all of the specialist children’s wards and baby units throughout Sussex. Since 1967 they have supported nearly a million children with lifesaving medical equipment, support for families, environments and spaces for children and additional staff. to raise some money for the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.”