Junior football players in Burgess Hill record Christmas music video for charity
Burgess Hill Town Juniors U7s sang along to Mariah Carey’s classic ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ in aid of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.
People can see the Hillians’ video on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISQMSejBcII and donate to the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/bhtfcu7christmas.
Andy Rumble from the club said: “Our very talented U7s have had great fun making a Christmas song.”
He said the Brighton-based charity supports unwell children and kids with disabilities across Sussex.
He said: “They support babies, children and young people, along with their families, at The Royal Alex Children’s Hospital and The Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton and all of the specialist children’s wards and baby units throughout Sussex. Since 1967 they have supported nearly a million children with lifesaving medical equipment, support for families, environments and spaces for children and additional staff. to raise some money for the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.”