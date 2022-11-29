Tributes to Eastbourne nurse who died after contracting Covid-19: ‘Janet loved with a passion and fierceness’

Tributes have been paid to a retired Eastbourne nurse who died, aged 60, after contracting Covid.

Tributes to Eastbourne nurse who died of Covid-19 - Janet Bradley

Janet Bradley passed away in her sleep at the DGH on November 15 from respiratory failure due to Covid Pneumonitis with bacterial superinfection. Janet lived with Parkinsons and retired from nursing in March 2020. During her 40-year career she worked at the DGH, old St Mary’s Hospital which closed in 1989, and the Conquest in Hastings.

Janet leaves her husband Christopher, daughters Danielle and Natasha, and granddaughter Ella. Christopher Bradley said: “She was so generous to others with her time and gifts probably to her own detriment. She had many friends and work colleagues. Who remained in touch after she retired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Bowman, Janet’s older sister, said: “Janet and I were lucky because we did everything together and had a fabulous life bringing our families up. She was also the kindest, most caring, loyal, thoughtful and compassionate person I will ever know and it will be hard living my life without her. I know what grief is. Janet and I supported each other through Mum’s death. She was there for me when I lost my son. But the grief of losing her, my sister, has a different feel – she was my equal and my other half spiritually.

Tributes to Eastbourne nurse who died of Covid-19 - Janet and Christopher Bradley

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Janet loved with a passion and fierceness. It was only ever Chris for her. She adored Danielle and Natasha and it is because of her intense ability to love with such depth that it will be so much harder for all of us to exist without her. As a sister, wife, mother, daughter and friend, very few can compare.”

Liz Fellows, a colleague, said: “Janet was a superb ward sister/matron - calm, efficient, organised. She also supported me and was always a friend I could turn to, whether about work or personal matters with absolute trust and confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Wilson also worked with Janet. He said: “Janet supported me in a manner which went way beyond her responsibilities, and as a direct result of this support, I was able to train as a nurse. Both during my training and afterwards, Janet was my mentor and inspiration, as to how I wanted to be, and although I knew that I could never match her levels of kindness, ability, professionalism, and most of all commitment to her patients, and colleagues. I have tried to follow her example, and I know that without this, I would be a lesser person. Talking to my colleagues it is clear that Janet was seen to be, by far, the best nurse any of us have worked with, and that her kindness and humour, will be an ongoing memory.”

Colleague Minette Farne Elliot said: “I always found Janet to be an outstanding nurse whom I admired greatly. Her work meant a lot to her and she took pride in everything she did. She was caring and compassionate with her patients, recognising them as individuals with individual needs. Her kindness touched many patients."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Eastbourne nurse who died of Covid-19 - Janet Bradley

Janet’s funeral will be held at Wealden Crematorium on December 14 at 12pm followed by a gathering at Hellingly Community Hub.