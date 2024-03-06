Tributes to former Hastings Mayor and long serving councillor Pam Brown who has died aged 99

Liberal Democrat councillor Pam Brown OBE was first elected to the Borough Council in 1968 and remained there until her retirement from the Council in 2006, representing Castle Ward from 1979.

Pam became Leader of the Council in 1986 when the Liberals became the largest party and she became Leader for a second time in 1996 but this time with an overall majority.

Pam was Mayor of Hastings from 2004 and 2005 and Speaker of the Cinque Ports. She was made an Honorary Freeman in 2006 and had received the OBE for political service in 1992.

Pam was also a County Councillor for almost twenty years, including three years as Chairman of Social Services.

Amongst Pam’s many local interests were the Hastings Veterans (she had been a Wren during the war), the Seniors Forum, St. Mary-in-the Castle and the Isobel Blackman Centre.

Local Party president, the Reverend Paul Hunt, said: “Pam was a local legend. Truly committed to civic life, she gave politicians a good name and was respected across party lines. Hastings has lost one of its greatest servants.”

Local business and community leader Brett McLean said: “It is with great sadness to report the sad passing of my mentor, friend and hero Pam Brown. She was Hon.Freeman for the Borough of Hastings, former Mayor of Hastings, past Speaker of The Confederation of The Cinque Ports, past leader of Hastings Borough Council, former County Councillor for 20 years of which 3 years were served as Chair of East Sussex social services and former Borough Councillor for 38 years.

She was a former Wren who served from 1943 to 1945 on a signal station in Belfast Lough, releasing naval ratings for sea-going services andthe former proprietor of the popular Pamdora coffee bar in Hastings.

Pam started her education at Hull High School in Hummanby Hall, Filey in Yorkshire before moving to Hastings.

She was a most formidable, indomitable and professional person who was responsible for modelling me into the person I am today. A real strategist, community stalwart, an excellent ambassador for veterans, those with dementia, children and adults with special needs.

Pam was a very kind considerate and caring person who was dedicated and committed to serving the community. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her and crossed her path.”

Have you read? In pictures: Beautiful daffodils in bloom at famous Sussex woodland walk

Have you read? In pictures: Rye hotel named in top 100 of best places to stay in UK by Sunday Times

1 . Pam Brown pictured in October 2008.Photo By Tony Coombes Pam Brown pictured in October 2008.Photo By Tony Coombes Photo: Tony Coombes

2 . Pam Brown.jpg Pam Brown (second left) with Hastings councillors and representatives and the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports Lord Boyce Photo: supplied