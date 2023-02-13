The mayor of Eastbourne has urged residents to help those in Turkey and Syria who have been impacted by a recent earthquake which has killed more than 22,000 people.

Councillor Pat Rodohan said: “We have all been shocked to the core by the catastrophic impact of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

“The pictures of bodies, often young children, being pulled out of from underneath tonnes of rubble are harrowing for us all, but our shock and sorrow pales into insignificance compared to those who are now living through this nightmare, often homeless and grief stricken for friends and family members lost.

“I know how tight many family budgets are right now, but if anyone can make a donation, however small, please visit the Disaster Emergency Committee website and give what you can.”

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan (Photo from Jon Rigby)

Residents can donate by visiting www.dec.org.uk

Dem Shish in South Street also held an event on Sunday, February 12, to help raise money for those who have been impacted.

