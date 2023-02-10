A Worthing businessman from Turkey, who has lost loved ones after the devastating earthquakes this week, has opened a collection hub for donations.

More than 21,000 people are known to have died after the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday (February 6). Others have been left homeless in sub-zero temperatures.

Search and rescue teams, with the help of civilians, are continuing to look for survivors amongst the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Dad-of-one Bulent Colak, who owns Escape Bar and Grill on Marine Parade in Worthing, said: "I can’t even count how many families have lost lives or they cannot be found. People are on the street and they need a house. They can’t go into houses as the buildings are too dangerous.

Serhan Dogan and Bulent Colak are collecting at the Escape Bar and Grill for those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Photo: Steve Robards SR2302092

"Many members of my family have died. It’s difficult [to stay in contact with people there]. I’ve been sending text messages to family to see if they are alright.

“It’s difficult to think and talk correctly. I can’t even talk with my friends. I’m sending texts, some are receiving them but some are not replying or receiving them at all. We want to at least know if they are alive and safe.”

With the help of colleagues, including Serhan Dogan, Bulent has opened up a collection hub at Escape Bar and Grill on the seafront. All donations are being transferred to a larger hub in London before being transported via cargo lorries to Turkey and Syria.

Serhan said: “We try to prioritise little people and babies. The stuff that we urgently need are sleeping bags, nappies, wipes, dry food and baby food as they are very important at the moment. Electricals, like torches for the night. We are trying to help people survive.”

Bulent and Serhan are also looking for coats and other winter clothing, as well as cleaning and anti-bacterial products. They have asked for any donations to be boxed up and divided accordingly.

Bulent added: “We are getting a lot of donations. We are working hard to provide support from here as it’s an awful situation. It's hard times.

“I don’t want to sit in front of the television and wait for news. It’s better to do something to move faster to help more people survive. We are stronger if we work together.

“We want to thank the people who have brought us boxes of stuff. Everyone is so helpful and thanks to them for helping and donating."

Bulent said he has struggled to sleep since the earthquake happened.

"I’ve not been sleeping. There are still people under buildings,” he said. “They’ve had help from other countries with search missions but it’s still not enough.

"As many as 10,11 different big cities are affected and have also been flooded. My family are in the street. People are staying outdoors when it’s cold and raining.”

Bulent said the business cannot accept cash donations at this time. He urged people to donate to official appeals but also to ‘be careful’, adding: “Money needs to be donated to right organisations. I know people take advantage in situations like this so please be careful where you donate.”

