Turner’s Pies set for tasty celebrations to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Turner's Pies will be commemorating the Jubilee with their own specially made pies

The beloved British monarch becomes the first sovereign to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service and the nation is set to mark the milestone with a four-day weekend of celebrations in June.

In both Chichester and Bognor Regis there will be plenty of celebrations to commemorate the jubliee.

And staff at the award-winning West Sussex bakers – whose steak and stilton pie won in two categories at this year’s British pie awards – will help with the regal proceedings by creating a special Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Pie Pack.

Phil, who oversees business at popular shops in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Rustington and Broadwater, hit the headlines in 2019 when the company got an order for pies to be delivered to Buckingham Palace -- and marked the delivery by creating a steak and kidney pie with an ER emblem and crown.

He says helping to celebrate such a unique occasion has prompted a lot of interest from regular shoppers.

"He added: "There is a real buzz about the upcoming Platinum Jubilee and rightly so -- what a fabulous occasion it will be.

"We have listened to customers, who are really excited by the Jubilee.

"And they tell us picnics and parties will be the order of the day when they choose to honour Her Majesty -- we have all the tastiest goodies going for a picnic such as cocktail sausage rolls, scotch eggs, quiches and much more.

"We have also produced a Jubilee pie pack that will be available on our excellent Pies by Post service and this is limited edition, and this comes with a free apple pie and is only available online. We also have our catering pies and quiches available for pick up in-store and order through click and collect.

"We really do hope we can contribute in our own way to celebrate this historical and glorious moment in time."