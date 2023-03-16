Edit Account-Sign Out
TV celebrity and Castle Goring owner Lady C launches couture wedding attire for dogs

Lady Colin Campbell – who appeared on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! – has launched a couture range of wedding attire for dogs.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:09 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:36 GMT

Dog owners who get married at Castle Goring in Worthing – the home of socialite and TV celebrity Lady C – are allowed to have their pets accompany them on their special day.

A dog lover herself, Lady C has now launched a couture range of wedding attire and harnesses for dogs that is likely to leave married couples competing with their ‘K9 children’ for the attention of camera lenses.

Little Lords & Ladies was established with fellow dog lover, Lisa Carmel, with many of the garments based on harnesses on to which decorative ‘extras’ can be bought, including custom made ring-bearer pillows so that couples can have their little friend play a major role in the union of their owners.

The items have been created with a considerable amount of attention paid to details like little handkerchiefs tucked into jacket pockets, crisp white shirt collars, detachable custom-made bow ties, flower brooches and pearl and lace trims – all designed and made locally to the Castle by professional dog-loving seamstresses who can also provide a measuring and fitting service.

The Lady C’s Lords & Ladies full range of garments will soon be available on the Castle Goring website, although the couture range is available now.

Castle Goring is tucked away from sight to the South of the A27, Worthing, and within the South Downs National Park. It has recently attracted a lot of attention with its expansion into hosting music events like the forthcoming Craig David concert.

Construction of the Castle started in the 1790’s and continued for 15 years. It was commissioned by Sir Bysshe Shelley for his grandson and romantic poet Percy Shelley.

Previously on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register, Castle Goring was purchased by Lady Colin Campbell in 2013 who fell in love with the building as soon as she saw it. Since then, she has restored most of its 50 rooms into what is now a very successful wedding and events venue.

For more information, and to find out more about the new wedding attire range for dogs, visit: www.castlegoring.com/dogs-at-weddings.

