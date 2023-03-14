Are you looking to welcome a dog into your family? Maybe one of these pups at a local rescue centre could be the one for you...
Dogs Trust Shoreham is one of many rescue centres in our county doing brilliant work to look after four-legged friends without homes.
Each of the dogs below are looking for a loving family in Dog Friendly Sussex – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
Find out more about Cooper, a senior Staffie at Dogs Trust, here.
1. Scrappy - one-year-old Terrier
Scrappy is a fun, one-year-old Terrier with a cheeky character and lots of energy. Dogs Trust are keen to find him a home with active adopters, who have an interest in reward-based training, as Scrappy loves to learn! He would best be suited to a home with secondary-school aged children who are confident around lively pooches, and who could allow him some space when he is first settling into his new routine. Easily overwhelmed in the presence of other dogs, Scrappy will need to be the only pet at home and is unable to live where there are any neighbouring dogs. A garden of his own is essential so that he can enjoy a good, off-lead run about. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Zeus - two years old
Dogs Trust said Zeus is a big boy with an even bigger heart and has plenty of love to give. Due to his size, strength and clumsy nature, he’ll need to live in a home where the youngest residents are of secondary-school age. He’ll also need adopters who are experienced with Bull-breeds and who are confident in managing his strength, as he can be very strong on his lead. Zeus requires ongoing, positive training to keep his busy brain occupied, but he will especially benefit from learning some ‘loose-lead-walking’. He adores the company of people and tends to find alone-time challenging. If needing to leave him, you will need to build this up very gradually, and only once he is fully settled into his new routine. Zeus could potentially share his home with a well-suited dog but is unable to live with any cats or other small furry pets. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Charlie - eight+ year old Terrier cross
Charlie is very much loved by his carers at Shoreham for being so full of character, with his cheeky antics and super smart brain. He thrives on predictability so his ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he can settle in at his own pace and relish a consistent routine. He must live in an adult-only household and needs to be the only pet at home. However, he has the potential to have walking buddies with other dogs in the future. Charlie will need his own, separate area of the home to go to when needing some time out to relax. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Harry - Lurcher
Harry is an energetic Lurcher, seeking equally active adopters who could offer him consistency and routine, as well as an enriching life full of adventure. He adores the company of his favourite humans so would like a family who could dedicate lots of their time to him, while supporting him with his training. Harry will need to be the only pet, in a home where the youngest family members are in their older teens. It is essential that he has a garden of his own to burn off some steam and enjoy off-lead zoomies. Photo: Dogs Trust