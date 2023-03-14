2 . Zeus - two years old

Dogs Trust said Zeus is a big boy with an even bigger heart and has plenty of love to give. Due to his size, strength and clumsy nature, he’ll need to live in a home where the youngest residents are of secondary-school age. He’ll also need adopters who are experienced with Bull-breeds and who are confident in managing his strength, as he can be very strong on his lead. Zeus requires ongoing, positive training to keep his busy brain occupied, but he will especially benefit from learning some ‘loose-lead-walking’. He adores the company of people and tends to find alone-time challenging. If needing to leave him, you will need to build this up very gradually, and only once he is fully settled into his new routine. Zeus could potentially share his home with a well-suited dog but is unable to live with any cats or other small furry pets. Photo: Dogs Trust