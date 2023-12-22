Two local people who help keep Eastbourne safe were invited to Downing Street by the town’s MP Caroline Ansell for the Local Community Safety Champions’ reception.

Ken Ross is the lead on Eastbourne Neighbourhood Watch and Graeme Bunn is the coordinator for the Eastbourne Street Pastors.

Both went through the famous black door with the Eastbourne MP to meet with security minister Tom Tugendhat and be celebrated for the contribution made by the volunteers they represented.

The Street Pastors team step out on Friday and Saturday nights between 10pm and 4am to be a support to people out on the town and as valued partners to the police and venue security guards.

Two local people who help keep Eastbourne safe were invited to Downing Street by the town’s MP Caroline Ansell for the Local Community Safety Champions’ reception. Picture: Caroline Ansell

The aim of Neighbourhood Watch is to help people get together with their neighbours to reduce crime in their area through community safety initiatives. There are schemes across the town. Some of their initiatives have included establishing no cold calling zones and ensuring everyone has important local contact numbers at their fingertips.

Mrs Ansell said: “I was delighted to welcome local coordinators Graeme and Ken to Number 10 where community groups from across the country were represented, celebrated and thanked for their sterling contribution.

“Locally, the value added by both organisations is, I know, very much appreciated by the local community but also by Sussex Police, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, East Sussex County Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and many partners and stakeholders.”

Graeme said: “The Eastbourne Street Pastors team of over 50 volunteers is just one of many organisations and services who work every weekend to offer help to those who are vulnerable for whatever reason.

“It was a privilege to meet with people from across the UK who work to keep our communities safe and it was comforting to hear from so many others how their MPs like our MP Caroline Ansell do so much to help and encourage them in their work.”