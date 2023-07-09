Two Eastbourne NHS workers invited to Downing Street for 75th Anniversary of institution

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell invited two local NHS workers to Downing Street this week for a reception to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.

Alison Newby and Brenda Lyles went through a famous black door with Mrs Ansell after she nominated them to come to an NHS champions event with health secretary Steve Barclay.

Alison Newby is head of midwifery and Brenda Lyles director for maternity at Eastbourne’s hospital trust.

The Eastbourne MP said: “It was a pleasure to have Alison and Brenda at No 10 to meet the secretary of state and along with many others from across the country so they could be recognised for their service to our local NHS over many years.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell with Alison Newby and Brenda Lyles at Downing Street. Picture: Caroline Ansell