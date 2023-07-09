Two Eastbourne NHS workers invited to Downing Street for 75th Anniversary of institution

Alison Newby and Brenda Lyles went through a famous black door with Mrs Ansell after she nominated them to come to an NHS champions event with health secretary Steve Barclay.
Alison Newby is head of midwifery and Brenda Lyles director for maternity at Eastbourne’s hospital trust.
The Eastbourne MP said: “It was a pleasure to have Alison and Brenda at No 10 to meet the secretary of state and along with many others from across the country so they could be recognised for their service to our local NHS over many years.
“I have a long history of being thankful to the NHS. All my boys were born at the DGH and my son was saved by our health service when he became seriously ill. It is a huge reason why I went into politics.”