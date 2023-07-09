NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Two Eastbourne NHS workers invited to Downing Street for 75th Anniversary of institution

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell invited two local NHS workers to Downing Street this week for a reception to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

Alison Newby and Brenda Lyles went through a famous black door with Mrs Ansell after she nominated them to come to an NHS champions event with health secretary Steve Barclay.

Alison Newby is head of midwifery and Brenda Lyles director for maternity at Eastbourne’s hospital trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Eastbourne MP said: “It was a pleasure to have Alison and Brenda at No 10 to meet the secretary of state and along with many others from across the country so they could be recognised for their service to our local NHS over many years.

Most Popular
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell with Alison Newby and Brenda Lyles at Downing Street. Picture: Caroline AnsellEastbourne MP Caroline Ansell with Alison Newby and Brenda Lyles at Downing Street. Picture: Caroline Ansell
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell with Alison Newby and Brenda Lyles at Downing Street. Picture: Caroline Ansell

“I have a long history of being thankful to the NHS. All my boys were born at the DGH and my son was saved by our health service when he became seriously ill. It is a huge reason why I went into politics.”

Related topics:Caroline AnsellDowning StreetWillingdon