Two Eastbourne volunteers invited to Downing Street reception honours
Managing director of Defiant Sports, Loretta Lock, and trustee Ray Blakeborough went to No10 with the Eastbourne MP for the event.
Defiant offers inclusive sport opportunities for everyone in the town and the pair met Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer and mingled with other volunteers from across the country.
Ray said: "We both had a fabulous time, the building, its history and role in our society is enormous. Caroline spent time showing us a few rooms and shared some interesting facts about them for which we were very grateful.
“Caroline has been very supportive of Defiant Sports over the years. She was keen to have an update on current issues and enquired in depth about the possibility of establishing an Accessible Beach in Eastbourne.
“Loretta and I both had the opportunity to share ideas with other community champions and were also able to present the secretary of state with a written review of Defiant Sports and its role in providing inclusive sport and social activities in Eastbourne.
Mrs Ansell said: “Defiant Sports is a brilliant local charity and Ray and Loretta are absolute champions for inclusive sport and social activities in our town and they can always be guaranteed of my support.
“I am also happy to give a shout out for Defiant’s fundraising activities following the disappointment of Eastbourne Borough Council withdrawing an offer for it to operate at Fort Fun after the charity has spent significant sums on clearing the site.